'We hope to play off him a lot' - SBW to make debut for Toronto Wolfpack in their first Super League match

Sonny Bill Williams will “100 per cent start” in the Toronto Wolfpack’s first Super League match when they take on the Castleford Tigers on Monday morning.

The Tigers-Wolfpack clash is part of the Super League’s first double-header at Headingley in Leeds, with Warrington Wolves facing St Helens in the second match.

The former All Black will play on the right edge for Toronto, who play their early season home games in the UK because of the severe weather in Canada, Sky Sports UK reported.

Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott said his side would look to play off their star player.

“He’s got a physical presence when he goes into the defensive line, we hope to play off him a lot,” he said.