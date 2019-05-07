TODAY |

'We have to swallow that pill' - Jack Bird on Broncos teammates' demotions

AAP
The writing may have been on the wall but a Brisbane backline reshuffle has still surprised star Jack Bird, who admits he didn't agree with coach Anthony Seibold's axings.

Bird has confirmed centre James Roberts and winger Jamayne Isaako have been dumped ahead of Friday's NRL Magic Round clash with Manly, saying the move had been a wake-up call for the team.

NSW centre Roberts appeared to be on thin ice after whispers last week that the out-of-sorts speedster could be sent to Queensland Cup.

He survived the axe and played South Sydney last round but his demotion appeared imminent after a defensive display in the 38-6 loss to the Rabbitohs that TV commentator Paul Vautin described as "not first grade" standard.

Still, Bird was shocked when he learned on Monday that Kotoni Staggs had been shifted to the centres at Roberts' expense for the Manly clash.

Gehamat Shibasaki is set to be named on the wing for 2018 Dally M Rookie of the Year Isaako.

"Obviously getting dropped from a footy team is not ideal but Seibs is the coach and we have no control over that," Bird said of Roberts and Isaako's dumping.

"If Seibs thinks that is what is best, we have to swallow that pill and take it.

"Jimmy has had his injuries this year but I thought he was going alright - Seibs sees differently."

Seibold's patience ran out after the thumping from the Rabbitohs relegated Brisbane to a 2-6 season start.

Staggs is on Tuesday set to be named at left centre against Manly with Bird moving to Roberts' right edge.

Bird said the axings had put the rest of the team "on notice".

"Yeah 100 per cent. We can't take our spots for granted," he said.

Bird's only consolation was a return to right centre where he helped Cronulla win the 2016 NRL title.

"I played on the right edge for the Sharks for three years so I am really looking forward to being back," he said.

"I feel a bit more comfortable out there in an attacking role."

In another major team change, Jake Turpin is set to be named at hooker for Andrew McCullough who suffered a knee injury at training on Monday.

Queensland No.9 McCullough will undergo scans on Tuesday but is expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

"Obviously it is a bit depressing," Bird said.

"Macca is a big part of our team. It's a hard one for the team to take."

Jack Bird of the Broncos looks dejected after a Raiders try. Source: Getty
