'We had to make a tough decision' - Kearney benches Nicoll-Klokstad to fit Kata into Warriors lineup for Eels

Warriors centre Solomone Kata will make his return from a calf strain when his side takes on Parramatta in Sydney on Friday.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad at Warriors NRL rugby league pre-season training.

The 22-year-old Tongan-born Kiwi has missed his side's last two games with the knock, picked up in the Warriors' second-half capitulation to Penrith a fortnight ago, but will resume his customary left centre role.

Kata slots in for young gun Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who is named on an extended bench, with an in-form Ken Maumalo outside him.

David Fusitu'a thus moves to right wing to accommodate Kata, and will have the ever-reliable Blake Ayshford inside him at centre.

Warriors centre Solomone Kata makes a break against the Melbourne Storm. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, Round 2 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 10 March 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Warriors centre Solomone Kata makes a break against the Melbourne Storm.

Veteran Manu Vatuvei remains crocked.

"With Solomone fit to return, we had to make a tough decision about leaving Charnze out," head coach Stephen Kearney said.

"He has done well since being given his opportunity."

Also named on the eight-man bench is prop Jacob Lillyman, who will take to the field for Queensland in tomorrow night's State of Origin match.

Jacobs Lillyman charges for the Warriors

As a result, James Gavet and Ben Matulino retain their starting front-row roles, with Albert Vete and Sam Lisone on the pine.

"We'll wait to see how Jacob comes through the Origin game," Kearney said.

Elsewhere, Kearney has stuck with the side that throttled an understrength Brisbane Broncos 28-10 in Auckland on Saturday.

The all-Kiwis spine of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke remains intact, as does the back-row trio of Simon Mannering, Bodene Thompson and Ryan Hoffman, who will play his 299th NRL game.

Of their 37 NRL clashes, Parramatta have won 20 and the Warriors 17.

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Blake Ayshford, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Ben Matulino, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering.

INTERCHANGE: Nathaniel Roache, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Bunty Afoa, Jacob Lillyman, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Toafofoa Sipley, Mafoa'aeata Hingano.

