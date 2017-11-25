 

'We felt the support from our little tiny nation' - Fiji skipper thanks fans after World Cup exit

Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama has pleaded for more Tests against the best following his side's third straight Rugby League World Cup semi-final exit.

Kevin Naiqama said Fiji Bati are nothing without their supporters after their 54-6 loss to Australia.
Source: SKY

The Bati were dumped out of contention 54-6 by a rampaging Australia in Brisbane as winger Valentine Holmes crossed for six tries.

While proud of again reaching the final four, Naiqama said results like that would only continue if Fiji played the best teams more often.

He also called for the installation of a Fijian NSW Cup team, saying he would do whatever he could to see the bid succeed.

"The only way we're going to get better is by being challenged by the bigger teams," the fullback said.

"If we aren't getting many Test matches it's always going to be big scorelines like that but I feel if we keep playing Australia, the scorelines are definitely going to close."

Coach Mick Potter echoed his captain's call, but admitted he didn't know when the side's next game would be.

"It'd be great to play first-tier teams a little bit more, but I understand as far as at club level, clubs being reluctant to release their players to play in Test matches cause that's not the core role of the NRL," the coach said.

"It's a bit of a tug of war. I can see the merit, but can understand the players suffering from having to play quite a lot of footy when the game, at the top, is hard."

The pair agree the next logical step is a team in the NSW Cup, with a bid for entry into the 2019 competition poised for approval.

"I'd love to see that. There's so many Suli Vunivalus and Semi Radradras in Fiji, but we haven't got that pathway and that NSW Cup Fiji team is the next step," Naiqama said.

"Whatever I can do to get that across the line, I want to do that."

