 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


'We don't need to do anything dramatic' - Shaun Johnson urges patience towards David Kidwell

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand halfback Shaun Johnson has bristled at suggestions Kiwis coach David Kidwell is under the pump following their 30-12 Test loss to Australia.

The Kiwis were comfortably beaten 30-12 in last night's ANZAC Test in Canberra but the team isn't blaming this week's preparation.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Kiwis have won just one from six since Kidwell took over from Stephen Kearney last year and Friday's result was a blow to their confidence heading into the World Cup at the end of the year.

Despite the return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran and Simon Mannering and the Kangaroos missing Greg Inglis, Matt Scott and losing Josh Dugan in the second half, the Kiwis were never in the contest.

Johnson was adamant it was not an ominous portent for the World Cup, to be played in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, and knocked back suggestions Kidwell was feeling the heat.

"Of course," Johnson said when asked if he still supported the coach.

The Kiwis suffered their fifth straight loss to Australia going down 30-12 in Canberra.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I haven't seen the game but I know we were out there having a crack tonight.

"We maybe overplayed our hands at times. We had a few errors there but we'll be better for it. We'll stay tight."

Johnson put his hand up following the five-tries-to-two defeat at GIO Stadium, taking ownership for a number of poor kicks in the first half which ran dead and released the pressure on the Kangaroos.

He said they wouldn't be changing anything ahead of the World Cup and there wasn't that much wrong with the performance.

"Adjustments, I'm not sure about adjustments," Johnson said.

After a 30-12 loss to Australia Johnson believes there was some positive signs in their second half performance in Canberra.
Source: 1 NEWS

"That second half, if we build off that style of footy, I genuinely believe we're going to be OK.

"It starts with your halves, controlling that and guiding that.

"But we don't need to do anything dramatic. There were some things we didn't like about tonight and some things we did."

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:20
2
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Watch: BOOM! Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

00:24
3
The Romanian heavyweight says he saw the fight "much, much closer" than the judges.

As it happened: Frustrated Joseph Parker retains WBO title after unanimous decision win over Cojanu

00:28
4
The Crusaders lock got his name on the score sheet with this huge effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Sibling rivalry? Scott Barrett emulates Beauden and Jordie as Crusaders thrash Bulls

00:30
5
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

Watch: 'It's a Ioane-a-thon!' Akira Ioane tries to outshine his brother with sensational solo try

01:03
Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.

Piha arson attack: Police to investigate fires, one of which ripped through iconic cafe

Fires were reported about 1.30am this morning, and a major operation is now underway in the small beachside settlement to put them out and find the arsonist.

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ