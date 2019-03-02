TODAY |

'We don't live in a perfect world' - Panthers embarrassed as third sex tape emerges

AAP
Penrith winger Josh Mansour admits players are embarrassed by the game's ongoing video scandals and that some would be distracted and concerned before the start of the NRL season.

Panthers players have rallied around utility Tyrone May since two lurid videos went viral on Friday of him engaging in sexual acts.

It comes as a third tape emerged today.

It's understood the footage allegedly involves one Panthers NRL player that is not May.

The NRL are continuing investigations into the footage, with the Panthers again assisting the league.

While Mansour said he had nothing to worry about personally, the former NSW and Kangaroos winger feared the league's players were all being tarred with the same brush.

"I think if one person goes through it we're all kind of reflected by that one individual," Mansour said.

"These things happen. We don't live in a perfect world and we've got to rally together and hopefully get through this tough period.

"I know I'm not (on edge), I've got nothing to worry about.

"But obviously some people have videos out there that are private and if they get put in the wrong hands, I would definitely be worried (if I was them), no doubt."

Mansour also said players could become distracted by the threat of leaked videos before the season's kick off next week.

The NRL opted against banning Canterbury prop Dylan Napa last week for fear they would put a target on player's heads if they established a precedence of suspending them once a video was leaked.

However, any new videos that are filmed from March 2019 on will be met with a suspension.

"It would be a distraction," Mansour said.

"That's what's so scary about it. The person who is leaking the videos, what are his motives?

"That's not the greatest form but in saying that it's the day and age we live in."

