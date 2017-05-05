 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


'We do a huge amount of testing' - NRL defends illicit drugs policy

share

Source:

AAP

Todd Greenberg has flagged boosting the game's illicit drugs testing regime after it was floored by three cocaine scandals in 48 hours.

Shaun Kenny Dowell was arrested at a swanky Sydney nightclub, casting a shadow ahead of tonight's Anzac Test against Australia.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The futures of Cronulla chairman Damian Keogh, Sydney Roosters centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall, New Zealand skipper Jesse Bromwich and Gold Coast back-rower Kevin Proctor are up in the air after they were embroiled in separate incidents last week.

Despite the three incidents coming in a short time span, Greenberg denied the game had a problem with illicit drugs.

He said the game's players and administrators were educated enough to know better and described the game's testing regime as thorough, though suggested they could do more to root out offenders.

"Can we do more testing, can we do more education? Yes we can," Greenberg said.

"We do a hell of a lot of them. There'd be no rugby league player that would not be well-educated on drugs.

"If you take drugs you take massive risks, with your health but more importantly you take massive risks for your livelihood inside rugby league. We won't stand for it."

The saga has taken attention away from the on-field action during the representative round and Greenberg was frustrated at being forced to address the media outside Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday night, where the Pacific Test triple-header was being played.

"I'm really disappointed," Greenberg said.

"We've got some negative headlines today, this is a weekend we plan a long time for and rep weekend is important to us. But they're allegations and we're doing to make sure we get to the bottom of them."

Keogh has stepped down from his post at the Sharks after he was arrested at a Woolloomooloo pub on Friday night allegedly in possession of a small resealable bag containing a white substance. He will face court next month.

The New Zealand Rugby League confirmed they had been made aware of an alleged incident involving Bromwich and Proctor following the Kiwis' Test loss to Australia in Canberra on Friday night.

ACT Police have charged a man over the possession and supply of a drug of dependence. He is alleged to have sold the drug to two current NRL players.

It came a day after Kenny-Dowall was allegedly caught with just under half a gram of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating all three incidents and Greenberg promised stiff repercussions.

"There must be consequences for actions and poor decisions ultimately cost people livelihoods in the game," Greenberg said.

"We do a huge amount of education, we do a huge amount of testing. We're still going to have issues. That's the realistic nature of the way we do our business. But we're no different to the rest of society."

Related

NRL

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Kiwi league stars allegedly caught trying to buy cocaine after Anzac Test
00:37
Police say the Roosters back was taken into custody outside Sydney's Ivy nightclub with .46 grams of the drug.

Watch: CCTV footage captures ex-Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall moments before arrest for cocaine possession

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:24
2
The Romanian heavyweight says he saw the fight "much, much closer" than the judges.

As it happened: Frustrated Joseph Parker retains WBO title after unanimous decision win over Cojanu

00:20
3
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Watch: BOOM! Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

00:30
4
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

Watch: 'It's a Ioane-a-thon!' Akira Ioane tries to outshine his brother with sensational solo try

00:20
5
He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

Watch: John Parker ignites in opening moments of heavyweight bout with wild flurry of haymakers

01:03
Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.

Piha arson attack: Iconic cafe torched, residents evacuate other fires as police hunt the culprit

Fires were reported about 1.30am this morning, and a major operation is now underway in the small beachside settlement to put them out and find the arsonist.

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ