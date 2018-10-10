 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'We didn't think it'd have this much affect on our people' - Jason Taumalolo blown away by Mate Ma'a Tonga fans

AAP
Topics
League

Jason Taumalolo says he's still coming to grips with the impact his commitment to Tonga has had on the country ahead of Saturday's sold-out Test against the Kangaroos.

Tonga became the feel good story of rugby league when they progressed to last year's World Cup semi-final.

They have carried that momentum into 2018 by arranging a maiden encounter with the world champions at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Taumalolo was the face of that Cup charge and, in a nod to just how preciously he is regarded in the Pacific Island nation, has since had the national competition named after him.

Fans flocked to watch the Tongan training session on Wednesday and the team is bracing for unparalleled scenes this weekend.

"Last year's World Cup showed that (support) and when the game was announced everyone was painting their cars red and getting themselves ready," Taumalolo said of the hype around the side.

"I'm not used to it ... we didn't think it'd have this much affect on our people.

"There's a lot of feel good stories ... a big list, but for us it's not so much about a fairytale it's about how happy we are to come back and play for Tonga."

Taumalolo will join Andrew Fifita in a devastating pack that also boasts Sio Siua Taukaeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tevita Pangai that could unsettle an Australia side who lost to New Zealand 26-24 last weekend.

But the North Queensland enforcer isn't about to poke a side that hasn't endured back-to-back defeats since 2015 or lost to team other than New Zealand, England or Great Britain since 1978.

"They're a new group of boys - the next generation of Kangaroos players - and they might have had a few lapses but don't get me wrong they're still No.1 in rugby league and there's a reason they're in that jersey," he said.

"They're all game breakers.

"A lot of people are saying there's a chance of us beating them but I'm sure (coach) Mal Meninga will get the boys ready and wanting to make up for last week."

Taumalolo said without Australia's usual veterans they will have a lot of firepower with their young stars. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Highlanders captain undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer
2
Jamie Roberts was briefly knocked out by the contact from Kaino.
Watch: Jerome Kaino cops five-week ban after delivering brutal headshot with shoulder in Champions Cup
3
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
4
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
5
Players of Tonga bow to their supporters after the match. 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final, England v Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Criticism over taxpayer funding for MPs' trip to Mate Ma'a Tonga match
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:56
The teams have had a chance to size each other up before Saturday’s historic Test at Mt Smart.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kangaroos stars face off in Fortnite clash ahead of Saturday's Test match
01:54
Inglis said the decision whether he will remain as skipper lies with the NRL and coach Mal Meninga.

Johnathan Thurston supports Greg Inglis to reclaim Kangaroos captaincy - 'We all make mistakes'
01:09
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.

Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern helps send special message to Mate Ma'a Tonga fans