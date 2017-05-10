 

'We are delighted to have secured the services of Kieran Foran' - Bulldogs boss confirms they've got their man

AAP

Canterbury coach Des Hasler has welcomed the opportunity to mentor Kieran Foran again next NRL season and ensure he stays on the right track in Sydney.

Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Bulldogs confirmed the signing of Foran on a three-year deal from the 2018 season today, ending months of speculation about the club's pursuit of the Warriors star.

It will be the first time Foran plays with a Sydney NRL club since sensationally departing Parramatta after nine games last year for personal issues, including gambling and depression.

And while the 26-year-old will arrive with plenty of baggage, Hasler is pleased to re-commence a player-coach relationship that began when Foran debuted under his watch at Manly in 2009.

The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.
Source: Vodafone Warriors

"Mentoring is always a big part in any rugby league club, as must clubs will have mentors in that particular field. What I think is important is stability," Hasler said today.

"At the end of the day, I think any coach would certainly have to tick that box, that there's always a mentoring role for all the players."

Hasler re-iterated Foran's comments yesterday over his two Sydney-based kids being the main factor in his decision to move back following a season in Auckland.

The two-time premiership-winning coach is adamant Foran would have enough support to maintain his rehabilitation over the mental demons that forced him to quit last year.

"The priorities Kieran's shown are typical of his character, the way he's been able to come back and get things back on track is admirable of him," Hasler said.

"(Welfare has) obviously been a real focus and that's one thing about the rugby league community - which should be highlighted - it was able to reach out.

"Mental health issues are very private, but Kieran knows he can reach out for help. Rugby league is well-supported by a lot of institutions that have worked very hard in that field, especially males."

Bulldogs chief executive Raelene Castle was delighted to secure the prize signature of the New Zealand international, who is likely to partner Moses Mbye in the halves next season.

His recruitment comes less than two weeks after confirmation Aaron Woods would also be moving to Belmore next season.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of Kieran for the next three seasons," Castle said.

"He is a highly experienced and talented play-maker who will be a great asset to our team. We look forward to Kieran joining up with us leading into next year's campaign."

