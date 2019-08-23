TODAY |

'We can't control what he says' - Warriors distance themselves from CEO criticism

AAP
Forward Adam Blair hopes any conflict between Warriors management stays behind closed doors as the players try to put their NRL double disaster in Sydney behind them.

All involved at the Kiwi club are licking some gaping wounds after successive losses to the Sydney Roosters (42-6) and Cronulla (42-16) that nailed the finals door shut.

The performances caused coach Stephen Kearney to question his players' resilience and self-belief.

Kearney called on them to prove their mettle in the last fortnight against two more finals-bound teams - at home to South Sydney on Friday and then away to Canberra.

The under-pressure coach also made headlines last week by calling on club chief executive Cameron George to leave football matters to him.

George broke ranks in a radio interview, slamming players for a lack of effort before putting their career prospects on notice.

The pair had spoken since and Kearney said he'd made his feelings clear that any public discourse on player performance should come from the coach.

That was applauded by veteran second-rower Blair.

"I've heard that Cam's come out and said some stuff. I guess Cam's just passionate about the club, passionate about where they want to head," Blair said.

"We can't control what he says, he's entitled to what he wants to say.

"Maybe those two can sort their stuff out behind closed doors."

Blair accepted the players had opened themselves up for widespread criticism after leaking more than 40 points in three of their past four games.

He called on his teammates to defy those who believe the Warriors are simply in countdown mode by putting in a response in their final home game of the season on Friday.

"It has to be something," he said.

"We've just got to work hard, head down and bum up, and try and finish off the season on some good notes.

"Because after that, it's a long time until you play again and you want to go out on a couple of wins, that's for sure."

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Pre season Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Tuesday 19 February 2019 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Warriors CEO Cameron George speaks to media at a preseason training. Source: Photosport
