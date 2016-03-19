 

'We believe it is inappropriate for him to join the Kangaroos camp': Kiwi-born Josh Papalii axed for ANZAC Test

The Auckland born Canberra Raiders forward Josh Papalii has been withdrawn from the Kangaroos squad to play the Kiwis in next Friday's ANZAC Test in Canberra.

Josh Papalii scores another Raiders try in their match against the Knights.

Source: Getty

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said he had been advised by the Raiders that Papalii will face a disciplinary hearing before the club's board early next week.

"Given that Josh pleaded guilty to drink driving we believe it is inappropriate for him to join the Kangaroos camp," Mr Greenberg said.

"We would expect that the decision to stand him down from the Test will be taken into consideration when the Raiders Board considers the matter next week."

Kangaroos Coach Mal Meninga is supporting the decision by the NRL to suspend Papalii from the ANZAC Test showdown with the Kiwis.

"I have spoken to Josh and, while it is disappointing for him to miss a Test, he understands the decision was made in the best interests of the team," Meninga said.

"The game has made a really strong stance against this behaviour and I'm a very strong believer that this stance is the right course of action.

"This doesn't prevent Josh from making himself available for the World Cup at the end of the year and I reiterated that to Josh today."

Earlier today Raiders captain Jarrod Croker believed a Test ban would be too heavy a price for Papalii, saying his teammate had proven to be a model citizen, on and off the field, over the past four months.

"I think it would be, but that's just my opinion. We're all entitled to it," Croker told reporters.

"It looks like he has (grown), especially on the field. He learnt from that mistake and as a team we've put it behind us."

01:58
Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier Houses's fence - and he did.

Watch: 'It will never happen again' - Matt McLean remembers the time he was nearly arrested on TV

Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier House's fence.


 
