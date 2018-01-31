'We believe we can do something special' - David Fusitu'a bringing Mate Ma'a Tonga mindset to Warriors

Warriors winger David Fusitu'a has returned to his NRL team with plenty of valuable experience and a new mindset after an historic World Cup campaign with Mate Ma'a Tonga last year.

The 23-year-old scored five tries in the tournament, including a sensational hat-trick against the Kiwis in Tonga's 28-22 win as Tonga went on to become the first tier two nation to reach the semi-finals of Rugby League World Cup.

Now Fusitua says he feels that same belief Tonga had re-entering the Warriors camp ahead of this year's NRL competition.

"There's a little bit more experience, especially with the World Cup, and [I've] come away with a little bit more confidence.

"We believe we can do something special here and be the first team to do it here at the Warriors."

The Warriors have reached two Grand Finals since joining the NRL in 1995 but have lost on both occasions.

Fusitua says it won't be about implementing Tonga's strategies with the Warriors but instead using the same belief the Pacific team felt.

"I can do my best to replicate what I did in the World Cup or even be a better than that.

"The best thing is you come away from [Mate Ma'a Tonga] and you get a little bit of confidence from there so if that's what I can offer the team, that's what I'll do."

The Warriors have spent their pre-season with a training camp at Papamoa Beach where All Blacks captain Kieran Read came and spoke to them.