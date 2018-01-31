 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'We believe we can do something special' - David Fusitu'a bringing Mate Ma'a Tonga mindset to Warriors

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warriors winger David Fusitu'a has returned to his NRL team with plenty of valuable experience and a new mindset after an historic World Cup campaign with Mate Ma'a Tonga last year.

Fusitu'a says there's a mood in the Warriors camp he's felt before.
Source: Warriors TV

The 23-year-old scored five tries in the tournament, including a sensational hat-trick against the Kiwis in Tonga's 28-22 win as Tonga went on to become the first tier two nation to reach the semi-finals of Rugby League World Cup.

Now Fusitua says he feels that same belief Tonga had re-entering the Warriors camp ahead of this year's NRL competition.

"There's a little bit more experience, especially with the World Cup, and [I've] come away with a little bit more confidence.

"We believe we can do something special here and be the first team to do it here at the Warriors."

The Warriors have reached two Grand Finals since joining the NRL in 1995 but have lost on both occasions.

Fusitua says it won't be about implementing Tonga's strategies with the Warriors but instead using the same belief the Pacific team felt.

"I can do my best to replicate what I did in the World Cup or even be a better than that.

"The best thing is you come away from [Mate Ma'a Tonga] and you get a little bit of confidence from there so if that's what I can offer the team, that's what I'll do."

The Warriors have spent their pre-season with a training camp at Papamoa Beach where All Blacks captain Kieran Read came and spoke to them.

The team's first pre-season match is against the Storm in Rotorua next month.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Fijian winger is just as bruising for Montpellier as he was for the Crusaders.

Watch: Wrecking ball Nemani Nadolo bowls through French Top 14 defenders on way to game-winning try

2
Charlie Ngatai of Taranaki during the Ranfurly Shield and Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Canterbury and Taranak at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th September 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

French club Lyon confirm signing of former All Black Charlie Ngatai

00:55
3
Fusitu'a says there's a mood in the Warriors camp he's felt before.

'We believe we can do something special' - David Fusitu'a bringing Mate Ma'a Tonga mindset to Warriors

00:24
4
Not even the sweltering heat can stop the Chiefs from preparing for this year’s Super Rugby competition.

Video: Chiefs forward pack ignore blazing sun, rumble through gruelling scrum training at pre-season camp

02:01
5
The Wallabies back will play for the Brumbies for the first time in nearly a year.

'It's about enjoying each moment' - Christian Lealiifano ready for Super Rugby return after leukaemia battle


Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 