 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'We appreciate the service Tui has given the club' - Warriors confirm Lolohea release

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors have confirmed they have released utililty Tui Lolohea, with reports he is set to sign with Wests Tigers.

Tuimoala Lolohea of the Warriors

Tuimoala Lolohea of the Warriors

Source: Getty

The 22-year-old had been included on the bench for the game against the Broncos in Auckland on Saturday but in the morning the Warriors said he wouldn't play after farewelling teammates and staff on Friday.

Lolohea had asked for to be let go and the club had agreed to release him with a 18 months left on his contract.

"We appreciate the service Tui has given the club and wish him all the best," said recruitment and development manager Tony Iro.

Lolohea, who made his NRL debut in 2014 and played 52 first-grade matches for the club. He scored 17 tries and kicked 18 goals for a total of 104 points.

He has chosen Wests Tigers ahead of offers from the Cowboys and Raiders, NZME reports.

Related

Warriors

Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone New Zealand Warriors. NRL Rugby League, GIO Stadium, Canberra Australia. 23rd July 2016. Copyright Image: Mitch Cameron/www.photosport.nz

Tuimoala Lolohea granted early release by Warriors, signs two-year deal with Tigers - report

'We'll see how things pan out' - Warriors coach calls talks of Lolohea leaving as premature

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

00:30
2
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

00:30
3
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

00:25
4
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

'Things have changed' - Ben Smith to choose All Blacks over Highlanders against Lions

00:51
5
Mike Hesson is remaining positive ahead of his side's campaign against Australia, England and Bangladesh.

'That's the reality of the whole tournament' - Black Caps coach on daunting Champions Trophy schedule

00:30
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police.

Police seek man considered armed and dangerous in South Island

Michael John Hughes is wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges around the South Island.

Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

Back to Basics: How to ditch the plastic habit

Our columnist Lydia Harvey gives us her tips on reducing the build-up of plastic in your home and ditching that plastic habit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ