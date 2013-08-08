 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


'We all thought it was a good idea' - Craig Bellamy calls for NRL coaches union

share

Source:

AAP

Craig Bellamy has renewed called for an NRL coaches union after two-time premiership winner Des Hasler's sacking from Canterbury on Tuesday.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy

Source: Photosport

Hasler was sacked just months after the Bulldogs announced he had signed a two- year contract extension, in a matter that could be headed for the courts.

Melbourne coach Bellamy and Hasler have enjoyed a distinct rivalry for the best part of a decade, with the pair facing off in three grand finals between 2007 and 2012.

But without wanting to comment on the complicated nature of Hasler's dismissal, Bellamy said more needed to be done for the most under-pressure men in the NRL.

"That (an association) came up 12-18 months ago and we all thought it was a good idea," Bellamy told AAP.

"Actually getting it up and running, it hasn't happened yet. Hopefully we all do. It'll be something to help coaches."

Hasler's axing follows that of Jason Taylor (Wests Tigers), Neil Henry (Gold Coast) and most recently Michael Maguire (South Sydney) and came after months of speculation about his future.

This year was Hasler's first at missing the NRL finals since his rookie season as coach in 2004 at Manly.

While he was the fourth NRL coach to be sacked this season, NSW State of Origin mentor Laurie Daley was also shown the door by the Blues.

Hasler is now the 13th head coach to be sacked in the NRL in the past four years.

Bellamy's calls come after Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has made several calls for the establishment of an association over the past two years.

"I'm not sure where you've got to start with it," Bellamy said.

"If Trent wants to do that, he'll get a lot of support from the other coaches."

A similar union was established by AFL coaches in 2002, and it now has more than 150 members made up of fulltime senior and assistant coaches across the 18 clubs.

It largely looks after the overall welfare of its members, assists in career transition and skills development.

The union also serves to give the coaches a united voice to the AFL on issues such as rules and media.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

00:21
2
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

3
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

00:49
4
Tawera Nikau says that younger players will be chosen ahead of 32-year old Marshall.

Watch: Kiwis selector closes door on Benji Marshall's World Cup return: 'We've set a precedent'

00:27
5
Parker's trainer is confident ahead of Sunday's WBO title defence in Manchester.

Watch: Kevin Barry warns Hughie Fury about Joseph Parker - 'The animal will come out'

02:33
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man who set himself on fire outside Parliament is helped by emergency services

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 