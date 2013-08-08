'We all thought it was a good idea' - Craig Bellamy calls for NRL coaches union

Craig Bellamy has renewed called for an NRL coaches union after two-time premiership winner Des Hasler's sacking from Canterbury on Tuesday.



Hasler was sacked just months after the Bulldogs announced he had signed a two- year contract extension, in a matter that could be headed for the courts.



Melbourne coach Bellamy and Hasler have enjoyed a distinct rivalry for the best part of a decade, with the pair facing off in three grand finals between 2007 and 2012.



But without wanting to comment on the complicated nature of Hasler's dismissal, Bellamy said more needed to be done for the most under-pressure men in the NRL.



"That (an association) came up 12-18 months ago and we all thought it was a good idea," Bellamy told AAP.



"Actually getting it up and running, it hasn't happened yet. Hopefully we all do. It'll be something to help coaches."



Hasler's axing follows that of Jason Taylor (Wests Tigers), Neil Henry (Gold Coast) and most recently Michael Maguire (South Sydney) and came after months of speculation about his future.



This year was Hasler's first at missing the NRL finals since his rookie season as coach in 2004 at Manly.



While he was the fourth NRL coach to be sacked this season, NSW State of Origin mentor Laurie Daley was also shown the door by the Blues.



Hasler is now the 13th head coach to be sacked in the NRL in the past four years.



Bellamy's calls come after Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has made several calls for the establishment of an association over the past two years.



"I'm not sure where you've got to start with it," Bellamy said.



"If Trent wants to do that, he'll get a lot of support from the other coaches."



A similar union was established by AFL coaches in 2002, and it now has more than 150 members made up of fulltime senior and assistant coaches across the 18 clubs.



It largely looks after the overall welfare of its members, assists in career transition and skills development.

