'We all know what Dallin is capable of' – Kiwis coach throws support behind under fire Watene-Zelezniak

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire is backing fullback and captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to rediscover his best form, following an indifferent start to 2019 with the Penrith Panthers.

With the Panthers sitting 14th on the NRL ladder after 12 matches played, Watene-Zelezniak has looked a shadow of his former self, with his side only managing four wins so far this season.

Watene-Zelezniak's performances in particular have been disappointing, dropped by coach Ivan Cleary to face the Parramatta Eels earlier this month, and given permission to speak to other clubs.

Speaking to 1 NEWS though, coach Maguire gave Watene-Zelezniak his full backing, preparing to face Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on June 22.

"We've got to make sure that all [of] our players are in the right head space to that they can play at their best," Maguire began.

"We all know what Dallin is capable of. 

"To have him on that last tour was a massive asset to the Kiwi team. When he's playing at his best, he's an international player."

Maguire also played down any notion of Watene-Zelezniak being stripped of the Kiwis captaincy, with Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's name being thrown about as a potential replacement.

"At the moment, I won't put a lot around that space. I want to make sure [that] we give Dallin the best opportunities.

"He's a leader - he showed that while we've been away on tour and everything that I've had to do with him."

    The Kiwis captain has had a rough start to 2019 with the Penrith Panthers. Source: 1 NEWS
