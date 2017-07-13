'We agonised over omitting him' - Queensland coach regrets not picking Billy Slater for Origin Game I

He may have asked the media to punch him in the face over a major omission but Queensland coach Kevin Walters says his tough selection calls were finally justified after the Maroons sealed another State of Origin series win.

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Source: Photosport

Walters admitted he was still kicking himself over controversially overlooking fullback Billy Slater for game one despite Queensland clinching their 11th series in 12 years with a 22-6 Origin III victory at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Walters was under pressure to see out his contract next year after Queensland suffered a record 28-4 opening loss in Brisbane without Slater.

The veteran No.1 was recalled for game two as Walters wielded the axe - and both did not look back.

"We agonised over omitting him from game one. Punch me in the face for that because in games two and three it was typical Billy Slater," Walters said of the 29-Origin veteran, who is yet to confirm his playing future.

He brings so much energy, class, will to win, speed. You name it, Billy brings it."

Queensland coach Kevin Walters

Slater reclaimed his Queensland No.1 jersey in game two for the first time in two years after two shoulder reconstructions.

"In game two when he came in you could just feel the whole mood of the camp swing in a positive way with what he brought along with Johnathan (Thurston)," Walters said.

"Those two pros put us back into contention."

Slater admitted Walters' game one omission had piled on the pressure for his much anticipated Origin II return in Sydney.

"I did tell him after the game he made it hard for me," Slater said of game two, won 18-16 by Queensland.

"He said it was to take the pressure off me, but it actually put it on me after we lost the first game."

Walters made seven changes for game two in Sydney, all but ending the Origin careers of stalwarts Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday and Jacob Lillyman.

As the dust settled on another series win, Walters stood by his tough calls.

"People saw my emotion when we left Billy out of game one and in game two leaving out guys like Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday, Jacob Lillyman, Aidan Guerra - such great servants for Queensland," he said.

"That's not a nice part of the job to pick the phone up and ring those guys (and cut them)."

After becoming the third Queensland coach to win his first two series, Walters did not fire back at critics who called for his head.