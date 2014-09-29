 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Wayne Bennett's England comfortably get home against Samoa

share

Source:

AAP

England have outclassed Samoa 30-10 at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday, shrugging off criticism of their Australian-born contingent and coach Wayne Bennett.

Sam Burgess and James Graham

Prop and Canterbury skipper James Graham was superb in the five-tries-to-two win, running for a game-high 168 metres and scoring the match-sealing try.

The Samoans were given a sniff when Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford came up with a piece of individual brilliance to jink through the line and make it 20-10 with 13 minutes on the clock.

However, Graham barged over in the 74th minute to ensure the victory before Jermaine McGillvary put the cherry on top.

Bennett was buffeted by critics in England during the week for his selection of Australian-born and bred players Chris Heighington and Chris McQueen.

Former Great Britain great Garry Schofield called for Bennett to be sacked after English-based players Mark Percival, Scott Taylor and Alex Walmsley travelled halfway around the world to be left on the bench.

"I don't worry about my critics, I would have left the game a long time ago if I did," Bennett quipped in typical fashion.

But England looked a far improved outfit to the one that turned out in last year's Four Nations with Bennett managing to pull them together despite having just two training sessions during the week.

England proved too disciplined and too well drilled, with halves Luke Gale and Kevin Brown outstanding. Hooker Josh Hodgson controlled the tempo while Elliott Whitehead was damaging with every run of his 80-minute stint.

"It was an add on of where we finished the Four Nations," Bennett said.

"I was really pleased with that, the way they came together.

"We didn't get the players in until Monday night, that was a big effort by them, getting people in from the UK.

"We didn't have a lot of time to do anything."

While the English looked slick, the the Samoans struggled to apply pressure on the back of poor decisions, particularly with their kicking and fifth-tackle options.

The Samoans were forced to play Brisbane lock Josh McGuire at dummy half after Kaysa Pritchard was ruled out with injury.

They looked outclassed in the first half, going to the break down 14-0, however, a try to Joey Leilua four minutes after the resumption brought his side in to the match and the 18,271-strong crowd to its feet.

Just as Samoa looked like they were starting to win the arm wrestle, Gale cut through and sent Hodgson over to make it 20-6.

The Samoans surged again when Milford crossed but in the wash up they have plenty to do just six months out from the World Cup.

"Our game management wasn't what it should have been," Samoa coach Matt Parish said.

"But I thought the effort was there.

"We didn't start real well, we dropped the ball on the third tackle and they scored off the back of that and we didn't finish that half real well.

"At 20-10 we should have got ourselves back in to it a little bit; we couldn't mount any sort of pressure."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:20
2
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Watch: BOOM! Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

00:24
3
The Romanian heavyweight says he saw the fight "much, much closer" than the judges.

As it happened: Frustrated Joseph Parker retains WBO title after unanimous decision win over Cojanu

00:20
4
He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

Watch: John Parker ignites in opening moments of heavyweight bout with wild flurry of haymakers

00:30
5
The younger Ioane brother was at his scintillating best, slicing and dicing the Waratahs in the Blues' 40-33 win.

As it happened: Blues survive late comeback from the Waratahs in Sydney to continue winning form

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ