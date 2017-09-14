 

Wayne Bennett unloads on NRL, says game has anti-Brisbane bias

Wayne Bennett has launched a fiery tirade at the NRL over the match review committee's failure to charge Dylan Napa, accusing the game of having an anti-Brisbane bias.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

Source: Photosport

The Broncos coach unloaded on the game's governing body after prop Korbin Sims underwent surgery on a broken jaw following a head-to-head collision with Napa during Friday's win over the Sydney Roosters.

Napa was sin-binned for leading with his head in a tackle, a decision that was criticised by Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

The MRC on Saturday declined to charge Napa, leaving him free to turn out for Queensland for State of Origin I.

However a fuming Bennett lodged a complaint with the NRL claiming they had failed in their duty of care.

"Why hasn't the game made Napa accountable?" Bennett told News Corp.

"I know there will be a s***fight coming my way but I'm not backing away from it.

"I am not going to watch my players get broken jaws and remain silent.

"When you go before the judiciary, they will ask the player, 'What was your duty of care?'

"Where is Napa's duty of care?"

Robinson claimed the collision was an regrettable accident after Sims stepped late to avoid Napa.

Bennett hit back saying Napa was reckless in the way he went into the tackle with his arms out-stretched and with his head out front.

He accused the MRC of inconsistency, pointing to Sam Thaiday's suspension for wrenching the hand of Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich last year.

"There is a bias against the Broncos," he said.

"We won a game we weren't supposed to win so that would have pissed off the Roosters even more.

"Last year, Sam pulled Jesse Bromwich's finger. He was found guilty for contrary conduct.

"Are you telling me a finger pull is worse than Napa breaking Sims' jaw with a reckless tackle?"

