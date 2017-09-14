 

Wayne Bennett hints at two new rugby league Immortals inductions

AAP
League

Never usually one to give anything away to the media, Wayne Bennett appears to have let slip his vote for rugby league's next Immortal ahead of tonight's official unveiling.

Bennett was one of eight judges who faced the difficult task of choosing up to two new Immortals from a 10-strong short-list on Tuesday.

And he tried to keep his cards close to his chest when quizzed by media in Brisbane on Wednesday.

But the traditionally tight-lipped Bennett hinted that two Immortals would be named and admitted he vouched for Dragons great Norm Provan during the lively judges debate on Tuesday.

Dally Messenger and Mal Meninga are considered favourites to become the ninth and possibly 10th Immortal at the special SCG ceremony.

The other nominees are Provan, Darren Lockyer, Ken Irvine, Brian Bevan, Ron Coote, Dave Brown, Frank Burge and Duncan Hall.

Bennett admitted he had "no idea" who got the Immortal nod under the new secret ballot voting system and his opinion on different nominees changed "three times" during the debate.

But Bennett appeared momentarily thrown when reminded he had vouched for Provan as the next Immortal in an interview at the start of the season and whether his opinion had changed.

"You've put me on the spot now. You could say that (voted for Provan)," Bennett said coyly.

"(But) I felt very privileged to be there yesterday. It was conducted in great spirit.

"I think there were some really good decisions there that will play out tonight."

A rule tweak ensured it was even more gruelling for judges to select the next Immortal.

When the concept was first started in 1981 by the now defunct Rugby League Week (RLW) publication, judges refused to consider anyone they had not seen play so only looked at post-World War II careers.

But that has been ditched since the NRL took over the concept last year when RLW folded.

All eras are now considered but players are only eligible for Immortal status if they are among the 100 NRL Hall of Fame members.
"They are all on the same level. It is such a fine line," Bennett said of the nominees.

"And some we never saw play which won't be an issue in the future with video but Dally Messenger played back in 1908 - that's the difficult part.

"It's a tough job to do but one I enjoyed being a part of."

Messenger is favourite to be the first pre-war player inducted more than 100 years after his fateful decision to turn his back on rugby and join the newly formed NSWRL in 1907.

Andrew Johns was the last Immortal inducted six years ago, joining Clive Churchill (1981), Bob Fulton (1981), Reg Gasnier (1981), Johnny Raper (1981), Graeme Langlands (1999), Wally Lewis (1999) and Arthur Beetson (2003).

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport
Warriors

Warriors women’s coach Luisa Avaliki believes next month’s inaugural NRL women’s premiership is a big step in the right direction for rugby league.

Luisa Avaiki believes the inaugural NRL women's premiership is a big 'opportunity' for women playing in NZ to take their game to the next level. Source: 1 NEWS

Avaliki named a 22-strong squad today in Auckland at Warriors headquarters.

"It's huge, it's an opportunity now that our girls - not just our young girls but our women who come into the game who want to play or have been part of the game for a long time can aspire to," said Avaliki.

"It is something real for them that's not too difficult for them to attain because the opportunity for them to come from grass roots straight into the Warriors is a great possibility.

"For those ladies that want to give it a go and want to play at the next level there are opportunities here."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the men's NRL finals in September.

Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (SUI) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.

Lorina Papali'i named in women's Warriors squad, set to create history

The New Zealand Warriors have today named a 22-strong squad for next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

Former Kiwi Fern Lorina Papali'i, 41, will create history, joining Isaiah to become the first mother and son to represent the same NRL club at the same time 

Isaiah Papali'i, 19, plays for the Warriors' premier men's side as a second row forward.

Kiwi Ferns' skipper Laura Mariu has also been named in the squad. alongside veteran Sarina Clark.

Warriors women's coach Luisa Avaiki said she is proud to have veterans of the women's game agree to play in the inaugural competition.

"We have some legends of our game in the likes of Laura and Sarina who are backed up by some fantastic players," said Avaliki.

"This is a dream for all of us to be involved in the NRL women's premiership and we’re all working hard to make the most of what is an amazing opportunity for rugby league."

Avaiki was appointed as head coach in March and had an illustrious international playing career from 1995-2009.

She captained the Kiwi Ferns to victory in two women’s World Cup tournaments in 2003 and 2008 and was also in the winning side in the first World Cup in 2000.

The Warriors will play NRL women’s premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the NRL finals in September.

Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (SUI) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va'anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level. Source: 1 NEWS
