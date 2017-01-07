 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Wayne Bennett coy on Broncos star Darius Boyd five-eighth plans

share

Source:

AAP

Time and again Wayne Bennett made comparisons to Darren Lockyer after Darius Boyd was unveiled as Brisbane captain for the 2017 NRL season.

But Bennett quickly became coy when asked if Boyd would follow in Lockyer's footsteps and become Broncos pivot in future.

Darius Boyd of the Kangaroos

Darius Boyd of the Kangaroos

Source: Photosport

Former skipper Lockyer famously made a seamless transition from fullback to No.6 during his record 355-game Broncos career. Boyd had been tipped to follow after making the Brisbane, Queensland and Test No.1 jersey his own in 2016.

Speculation was rife that Boyd would slot into five-eighth as soon as next year with regular pivot Anthony Milford at No.7 after halfback Ben Hunt signed with the Dragons from 2018.

While Bennett was happy to make Lockyer comparisons with the 29-year-old Boyd, he stopped short when his five-eighth plans were mentioned.

"He showed some skills at the (Auckland) Nines so maybe but that is not something I have planned right now - it's not something I am looking at," a guarded Bennett said.

It seemed the master coach was getting enough Lockyer flashbacks with Boyd at fullback.

"He's 10 out of 10 the way he prepares himself - he's that close to Darren Lockyer in that way," Bennett said of Boyd.

"He's had a remarkable career, almost injury free.

"He's like Darren Lockyer. Always No.1 at training, always No.1 in preparation - I hope he can play until 36 (like Lockyer)."

No prizes for guessing who Boyd would model his captaincy on this season.

"I have been lucky to play under a lot of great captains," Boyd said.

"But I am probably more of the Lockyer mould where he didn't say much, he'd just give you that look and you knew you were in trouble.

"I don't say a lot but I will speak when something needs to be said and I have a lot of great players around me."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:36
2
The Wallabies coach says police have shown a different outcome to what was inferred at the time, which he says he knew all along.

Cheika not expecting apology over All Blacks spying scandal

02:31
3
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

All Blacks' security consultant, charged over hotel bugging saga, was with star ABs at Guns N' Roses concert

02:31
4
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

00:31
5
A tongue-in-cheek Peter FitzSimons has demanded an apology from New Zealand Rugby.

'We apologised for underarm, you apologise for this!' Aussie commentator's hilarious response to listening device saga


03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

00:40
Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".

'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Anna Osbourne said it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ