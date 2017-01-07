Wayne Bennett coy on Broncos star Darius Boyd five-eighth plans

Time and again Wayne Bennett made comparisons to Darren Lockyer after Darius Boyd was unveiled as Brisbane captain for the 2017 NRL season.

But Bennett quickly became coy when asked if Boyd would follow in Lockyer's footsteps and become Broncos pivot in future.

Darius Boyd of the Kangaroos Source: Photosport

Former skipper Lockyer famously made a seamless transition from fullback to No.6 during his record 355-game Broncos career. Boyd had been tipped to follow after making the Brisbane, Queensland and Test No.1 jersey his own in 2016.

Speculation was rife that Boyd would slot into five-eighth as soon as next year with regular pivot Anthony Milford at No.7 after halfback Ben Hunt signed with the Dragons from 2018.

While Bennett was happy to make Lockyer comparisons with the 29-year-old Boyd, he stopped short when his five-eighth plans were mentioned.

"He showed some skills at the (Auckland) Nines so maybe but that is not something I have planned right now - it's not something I am looking at," a guarded Bennett said.

It seemed the master coach was getting enough Lockyer flashbacks with Boyd at fullback.

"He's 10 out of 10 the way he prepares himself - he's that close to Darren Lockyer in that way," Bennett said of Boyd.

"He's had a remarkable career, almost injury free.

"He's like Darren Lockyer. Always No.1 at training, always No.1 in preparation - I hope he can play until 36 (like Lockyer)."

No prizes for guessing who Boyd would model his captaincy on this season.

"I have been lucky to play under a lot of great captains," Boyd said.

"But I am probably more of the Lockyer mould where he didn't say much, he'd just give you that look and you knew you were in trouble.