Wayne Bennett to continue as England coach despite link to Kiwis - report

NRL veteran Wayne Bennett is set to continue as England's head rugby league coach.



England head coach Wayne Bennett during a captain's run. Source: Photosport

The 68-year-old's two-year contract with the Rugby Football League ran out after he guided England to the final of the 2017 World Cup but Press Association Sport understands he has been persuaded to stay on.



The RFL accepted a recommendation from rugby director Kevin Sinfield, the former Leeds and England captain who has conducted a review into the national team's World Cup performance.



Confirmation of the re-appointment is expected early next week.



Bennett, who succeeded Steve McNamara two years ago on a part-time basis while continuing his day job with the Brisbane Broncos, declined to discuss his future in the immediate aftermath of December's final.



However the former Australia and Queensland State of Origin coach won many admirers for the way he turned England into a competitive force after a dismal 2016 Four Nations, guiding them to a first World Cup final for 22 years, and to a man the players expressed their support for his continued involvement.



The reappointment will head off any move for Bennett's services from New Zealand, who earlier this week changed their eligibility rules to allow them to appoint an Australian as head coach following a review into the Kiwis' disappointing World Cup.



Bennett assisted Stephen Kearney when New Zealand won the World Cup in 2008 and during the 2017 campaign raised the possibility of returning to a role with them.



He will now go up against the Kiwis in the proposed mid-summer international in Denver and the end-of-season three-match Test series in the UK.



The Test match in Colorado, pencilled in for Saturday, June 23, is expected to be confirmed next week by Australian promoter Jason Moore, who wants to use the game to build interest ahead of the 2025 World Cup hosted by the United States.



Before then, England will host the 2021 World Cup and whether Bennett will still be at the helm by then is unclear.

