Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

South Sydney captain Sam Burgess could be suspended for a third time this NRL season after being cited for a high tackle on former teammate Robbie Farah.

The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.
Source: SKY

Burgess was put on report for appearing to make contact with Farah's head midway through the first half of last night's loss to the Wests Tigers.

Replays later showed that while Burgess' arm came across Farah's chest, his shoulder also collected the head of the Tigers veteran.

An irate Burgess threw plenty of expletives at Farah and also argued with referee Matt Cecchin, but declined to comment about the incident after the match.

Farah was seen sporting a cut to his lip he claimed was from the hit.

"That was when Sam hit me in the first half. He was carrying on like he didn't get me, when I was laying down. But he got me on the mouth," he said.

"I thought he knocked out a couple of teeth there, but it's all good."

However, Farah was quick to say he didn't believe the shot was worthy of a charge.

"I was obviously trying to push in a hole there and he come across. He plays the game tough and fair and there was nothing in that," he said.

A grade-one careless high tackle would usually would result in a fine, but Burgess risks a suspension should the MRC deem his shot worthy of a charge.

The English international has already been banned twice this year for separate incidents, including a grade-two careless high tackle in April that left him with 38 carryover points.

He will now have two prior similar offences, as well as two non-similar offences, that will greatly increase his loading.

Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold was reluctant to discuss the incident, but admitted a penalty was sufficient.

Burgess denied he was being unfairly targeted by match officials.

"The refs call it as they see it. I think a few tough calls along the way - I'm not saying tonight's was," he said.

"I don't think I'm targeted. I'm just out there trying to do my job, trying to win as many games as I can but obviously not tonight."

