Watch: 'I was yahooing but inside I was panicking' - Tongan league stars take on Auckland's Sky Jump

Some Mate Ma'a Tonga players stepped out of their comfort zone this afternoon and took on Auckland's Sky Jump, facing their fears of heights.

Will Hopoate, Manu Ma'u, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Sione Katoa took on the challenge and completed the jump unharmed.

Hopoate admitted that although he enjoyed the experience, inside he was a bit scared.

"I was yahooing but inside I was panicking," said Hopoate.

Tonga take on England this Saturday at Mount Smart in their Rugby League World Cup semi-final.