 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: 'I was yahooing but inside I was panicking' - Tongan league stars take on Auckland's Sky Jump

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Some Mate Ma'a Tonga players stepped out of their comfort zone this afternoon and took on Auckland's Sky Jump, facing their fears of heights.

Some Mate Ma'a Tonga players stepped out of their comfort zone, facing their fears of heights.
Source: 1 NEWS

Will Hopoate, Manu Ma'u, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Sione Katoa took on the challenge and completed the jump unharmed.

Hopoate admitted that although he enjoyed the experience, inside he was a bit scared.

"I was yahooing but inside I was panicking," said Hopoate.

Tonga take on England this Saturday at Mount Smart in their Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

More Tonga league content

Fusitu'a could be in doubt for Tonga's RLWC semi-final against England on Saturday in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mate Ma'a Tonga will face England at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the World Cup final.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Mate Ma'a Tonga winger enjoyed a lighter moment with one of the team's assistants.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Mate Ma'a Tonga centre is looking in top shape for this weekend’s clash with England.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:31
3
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

00:55
4
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:47
The Seven Sharp host presents a very different view to those who want to ditch the games.

Toni Street: The Commonwealth Games are part of our history and worth holding on to

Toni presents a very different view to that of her Seven Sharp co-host, Mike Hosking.

01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 