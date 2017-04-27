Watch: Who's Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad? He's the new Warriors winger plucked from obscurity to face the Roosters

When the Warriors take the field against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday, youngster Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will become the 218th player to represent the club, named on the wing in place of centre Solomone Kata.

The 21-year old utility back arrived from the Melbourne Storm in 2016, claiming the club prize for the Intrust Super Premiership player of the year, as well as being named at centre in the competition team of the year last season.