 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Who's Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad? He's the new Warriors winger plucked from obscurity to face the Roosters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

When the Warriors take the field against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday, youngster Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will become the 218th player to represent the club, named on the wing in place of centre Solomone Kata.

Watch the 21-year-old wonderkid in action, hoping to be a Warriors success story.
Source: New South Wales Rugby League

The 21-year old utility back arrived from the Melbourne Storm in 2016, claiming the club prize for the Intrust Super Premiership player of the year, as well as being named at centre in the competition team of the year last season.

Nicoll-Klokstad has also represented the Cook Islands, making his debut in 2015.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.

Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

2
Over 28,000 athletes from around the world will be opening their wallets this month.

Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

00:30
3
Baz left Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sreenath Aravind in disbelief as he reined in a six and turned it into a casual wicket.

Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

4

Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

00:27
5
A Manchester derby is nothing without drama and this one moment provided more than enough for the match.

Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

02:13

Watch: Do you recognise these scum bags who stole Paparoa RSA's poppy donation bucket?

"They're the sorts of people who would hide and run, be cowards and expect better men to protect them."

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.

00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ