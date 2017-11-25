Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Mate Ma'a Tonga's prop Andrew Fifita was overcome with emotion after his side's 20-18 loss to England at tonight’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland.

Fifita after the match credited his team's self-belief and determination in creating World Cup history with a win over New Zealand and reaching the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

"Our belief by us doing what we did, we can honestly say that we have changed the game," said Fifita.

"We rocked the world, I'm not just talking about just here in Auckland I'm talking about Sydney's going off."

He said the Tongan fans have been unreal with their support throughout his side's campaign.

"I'm talking about Australia going off, I'm talking about New Zealand going off, I'm talking about America going off - I'm talking about the whole world.