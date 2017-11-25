 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga's prop Andrew Fifita was overcome with emotion after his side's 20-18 loss to England at tonight’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland.

"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fifita after the match credited his team's self-belief and determination in creating World Cup history with a win over New Zealand and reaching the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

"Our belief by us doing what we did, we can honestly say that we have changed the game," said Fifita.

"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We rocked the world, I'm not just talking about just here in Auckland I'm talking about Sydney's going off."

He said the Tongan fans have been unreal with their support throughout his side's campaign.

The Fifth Harmony singer joined the Tongan league team to snap some photos after their close 20-18 RLWC loss to England in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm talking about Australia going off, I'm talking about New Zealand going off, I'm talking about America going off - I'm talking about the whole world.

"I think at the end of the day, to be a part of history it speaks for itself."

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

00:35
3
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

00:35
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Fifita turned away from the Australian Kangaroos to represent Tonga at this year's RLWC tournament.

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 