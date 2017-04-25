Watch: Warriors slip to narrow defeat in Anzac Day clash with Melbourne Storm

The Warriors have slipped to a 20-14 loss in their Anzac Day clash with the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne.

The visitors took a 14-12 lead into the final stages, thanks to a double from David Fusitu'a, before tries to Cooper Cronk and Josh Addo-Carr try handed the Storm the victory.

FULLTIME: Warriors 14 Storm 20

That's it. Melbourne hang on for a gutsy win. The Warriors matched the Storm for most of this game, yet conceded late on to go down as second best on the night.

79 mins: Warriors 14 Storm 20

TRY! That should be it for the Storm. Felise Kaufusi holds off Tuivasa-Sheck and Ayshford to score what should be the match sealing try for the hosts. Cameron Smith lines up the kick, He misses! Hope for the Warriors, they need to score a converted try to take this game to golden point.

71 mins: Warriors 14 Storm 16

The referee wants to check with the bunker after Cooper Cronk claims a try after a scramble from both sides. Simon Mannering grounded the ball first - no try.

68 mins: Warriors 14 Storm 16

TRY! The Storm hit the front again. Addo-Carr does well to stay in play as Fusitu'a dives at him, he beats the last defender and goes over for four points. Cameron Smith misses the kick. The Storm have a two point lead with 12 minutes to play.

63 mins: Warriors 14 Storm 12

The Storm unable to break through at the moment, Cooper Cronk is starting to misplace his kicks thanks to some pressure from the Warriors' defence. Warriors still ahead by two.

53 mins: Warriors 14 Storm 12

Penalty! The Warriors have another shot at goal after the Storm don't allow the ball to be played on defence. Shaun Johnson lines up the kick in a good position, and he's nailed it! The Warriors now ahead by two with just under half an hour to play.

49 mins: Warriors 12 Storm 12

TRY! The Storm hit back straight away! Chambers makes a break with Cronk inside him. The Storm halfback gets the ball back and evades Maumalo's diving tackle to score. Cameron Smith with the chance to put the Storm in front now, and he's missed! Scores locked at 12-all now.

46 mins: Warriors 12 Storm 8

TRY! The Warriors draw first blood in the second half! Again the Kiwis spine combine, Luke to Foran to Johnson to Tuivasa-Sheck, before the captain draws in the last defender and puts Fusitu'a over for his second of the night! Johnson with the kick, he can't get this one on target. The Warriors grab a four point lead early in the second spell.

43 mins: Warriors 8 Storm 8

Time off has been called after Sam Lisone suffers what looks like a nasty knock to the head. He's hit his head on the ground in the tackle. He's up now and thankfully moving around freely.

41 mins: Warriors 8 Storm 8

We're back for the second half. Nothing separates these two sides. Cameron Smith kicks off to get the second half going.

HALFTIME: Warriors 8 Storm 8

Penalty! Blake Ayshford is offside in the tackle after a break from Billy Slater. Cameron Smith will have a kick at goal to end the first half. He doesn't miss those. The referee brings the first half to a close as the Storm square the ledger before heading into the sheds.

38 mins: Warriors 8 Storm 6

Penalty! The Warriors have a penalty now after Asofa-Solomona goes around the neck of Lisone. Johnson will have a shot at goal to try and give the Warriors the lead before the break, and he's got it! Warriors now lead by two before halftime.

36 mins: Warriors 6 Storm 6

The Warriors' discipline is letting them down here. They've conceded six penalties in the first half, while the Storm have only given away two.

31 mins: Warriors 6 Storm 6

TRY! A harsh call against Foran. Cronk's kick rebounds off Foran which the ref deems he played at. From the next tackle, Smith finds Asofa-Solomona who charges at the line, the Warriors' defence falls short this time as the Storm cross over and score their first of the game. Cameron Smith's conversion is good. All square at AAMI Park.

21 mins: Warriors 6 Storm 0

The Warriors concede a penalty just in front of their own line after a high tackle on McLean from Hoffman. The resulting tap sees Kaufusi lose the ball! Great defence from Issac Luke. Warriors still lead by six.

12 mins: Warriors 6 Storm 0

TRY! The Warriors force a goal line drop out after a threatening kick on the last from Johnson is forced out by the Storm. The next set sees the Warriors have another crack at the Storm line. Some quick hands from Foran and Johnson get the ball out wide. Ayshford draws in the last defender, getting the pass away to Fusitu'a who scores in the corner! The Warriors strike first on Anzac Day! Johnson lines up his first kick of the night, it's over off the upright! Warriors lead by six.

6 mins: Warriors 0 Storm 0

A handling error from Maumalo sees the Storm with a scrum in a great position early in the first half. Cooper Cronk kicks on the last from the following set, the Warriors manage to defend it and win the turnover. No score as of yet.

KICK OFF: Warriors 0 Storm 0

We're away! Shaun Johnson kicks off to get the ball rolling in Melbourne!

8:55pm

The national anthems of New Zealand and Australia will be sung before kick off. A phenomenal fireworks display lights up the Melbourne sky at the conclusion of the Australian anthem, kick off just moments away now.

8:47pm

Not long to go until kick off now. Both sides back in the sheds completing their final preparations. The two teams will observe a tribute to the New Zealand and Australian armed forces for this Anzac Day match.

8:30pm

Big news from the Warriors' camp. Ben Matulino will play from the bench, having suffered an injury in the side's pre-season. For the Storm, Cameron Munster has been shoehorned into the side to start at five-eighth, he was of course instrumental in Melbourne's 26-10 win at Mt Smart earlier this season.

PRE-MATCH

For the second time this season, the Warriors face the Storm in what should be another fascinating encounter between them. Melbourne emerged as 26-10 victors when these two sides played on a horrendous night Mt Smart in round two - with the Warriors now looking for revenge on their travels.

The Warriors' Anzac Day record in recent times doesn't make for good reading, with a humiliating 42-0 loss at the hands of their hosts.

Things are a little different for the Warriors now, with Kieran Foran beginning to revitalise the way that his side plays, his impact felt by players and fans alike so far in 2017.

This match will also serve as a perfect final audition for both sets of players to put their hands up for selection in next week's Anzac Test between the Kiwis and the Kangaroos.

TEAMS

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Blake Ayshford, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 14. Nathaniel Roache, 16. Ligi Sao, 17. Sam Lisone, 18. Ben Matulino.

Storm: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Cheyse Blair, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 17. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Dale Finuvane.