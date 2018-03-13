 

Watch: Warriors skipper relishing facing Konrad Hurrell in Titans clash

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says that his side are looking forward to coming up against former charge Konrad Hurrell, when the Gold Coast Titans visit Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

The club's former star will return to Mt Smart with the Gold Coast this weekend.
Hurrell, left the Warriors midway through 2016, establishing himself as a key player on the Gold Coast in the time since.

Speaking at the Warriors' training today, Tuivasa-Sheck said he was eagerly anticipating facing Hurrell again, most notably his match up against Tonga teammate, Solomone Kata.

"That's going to be a good game, a good battle to watch," he said.

"Sole (Kata) and Konnie (Hurrell) know each other for a long time."

"They're both similar players so it's going to be good to see that battle."

