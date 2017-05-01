Watch: Warriors rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad leads team song after nail-biting win over Roosters

Warriors youngster Charzne Nicoll-Klokstad appears to have already settled into life in the NRL, leading the Warriors' team song after their 14-13 win over the Roosters at Mt Smart yesterday.

Making his debut, the 21-year old had an impressive game on the wing, making 16 runs and seven tackles, as well as having a try disallowed by the bunker.

"It's something that I'll cherish and hopefully I'll get a bit more game time, to try to adapt to that sort of speed," Nicoll-Klokstad told reporters.