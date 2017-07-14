 

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei touched by farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

Departing Warriors cult hero Manu Vatuvei was moved by a farewell video from friends and players on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show this morning.

Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.
Source: Breakfast

Former Warriors player and coach Ivan Cleary declared Vatuvei as his favourite Warrior.

"You are the man," said Cleary.

"Sad to see him go but very happy for him," said Warriors forward Simon Mannering.

"I just want to say thank you for accepting me when I first came in as a rookie," said Warriors prop and second row Ben Matulino.

Vatuvei was visibly moved as he spoke about his relationship at the NRL club over the years.

"They made me grow as a person. When I first started all I could say was 'yes' and 'no'," said Vatuvei.

"It's just like a big family, the Warriors are like my mum and dad. They bring me up like their own son and look after me."

Vatuvei has inked a deal with English Super League club Salford.

"It is going to be hard just leaving everyone and saying goodbye. I hate saying goodbyes."

Other teammates that said farewell in the video message were Jacob Lillyman and Ken Maumalo with devout Warriors supporter Sir Peter Leitch 'The Mad Butcher'.

