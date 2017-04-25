Watch: Warriors' Kiwis spine combine to give David Fusitu'a a double against Storm

The Warriors may have lost 20-14 to the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, but the form of their all-Kiwis spine will have New Zealand fans licking their lips ahead of next week's Anzac Test against Australia.

The four Warriors playmakers, Issac Luke, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all combined in this play, to give winger David Fusitu'a his second try of the night.

The quarter exchanged a series of delicate passes, eventually seeing their winger through to score unopposed.