Watch: Warriors' Kiwis spine combine to give David Fusitu'a a double against Storm

The Warriors may have lost 20-14 to the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, but the form of their all-Kiwis spine will have New Zealand fans licking their lips ahead of next week's Anzac Test against Australia.

Issac Luke, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck were all involved in this try in Melbourne.
The four Warriors playmakers, Issac Luke, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all combined in this play, to give winger David Fusitu'a his second try of the night.

The quarter exchanged a series of delicate passes, eventually seeing their winger through to score unopposed.

They will most likely all be involved in David Kidwell's Kiwis squad to take on the Kangaroos in Canberra on May 5.

David Fusitu'a scored in Melbourne after some good hands from his halves pair.
Josh Addo-Carr somehow managed to stay in play to cross over for Melbourne to take the lead.
