Watch: Warriors help coastguard rescue man on Auckland harbour

The Warriors have come to the aid of the coastguard, helping to find a missing 20-year old man whilst out on a fishing charter.
With police helicopter and rescue boats out searching for the missing man, it was the eagle eyes of centre Matt Allwood that saved the day.
The man was spotted by Allwood around a kilometre off Takapuna beach, with a police boat quickly on the scene.
The Warriors say that they may not have caught many fish, but were happy to help in some way.
