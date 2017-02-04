 

Watch: Warriors eliminated! Home side suffer humiliating loss to exit Auckland Nines

The Warriors suffered an embarrassing 17-0 loss to the Eels to seal their fate on day one of the Auckland tournament.
The Warriors suffered an embarrassing 17-0 loss to the Eels to seal their fate on day one of the Auckland tournament.

As it happened: Warriors eliminated from Auckland Nines after back to back losses

The 2015 World Cup winner got some key minutes as the Hurricanes beat the Blues 38-33 in their pre-season clash.

All Blacks flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder makes return after nearly a year on the sidelines

Thousands turned out at Eden Park where the event is secure for one more year at least.

'Every event has a shelf life' - Doubts grow over NRL Nines' Auckland futre

The underdogs resisted a late fight back from the Sevens sisters to claim a 19-12 win.

Video: Ruthless USA eliminate NZ Women from Sydney Sevens

Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
