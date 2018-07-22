 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


Watch: Warriors blow final chance for game-tying miracle after rookie's brain explosion

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne Storm have clambered to the top of the NRL standings after another arm-wrestle win, holding out the Warriors 12-6.

Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.
Source: SKY

The premiers haven't always been pretty on a winning run that stretches seven matches but they did enough again at Mt Smart Stadium this afternoon.

In a far cry from their 50-10 win over the Warriors on Anzac Day, Melbourne relied on defensive scrambling, slightly better control and some fortunate referee calls to join South Sydney and St George Illawarra on 13 wins.

A superior points differential puts them on top and on target to repeat their minor premiership win in 2017.

The Storm welcomed back a swag of Origin players but struggled to bust open a Warriors side who have lost four successive matches at their home ground.

First-half tries down the right edge to Will Chambers and Suliasi Vunivalu put them 8-6 up at the break.

They set up another narrow triumph, having won three of their previous six games by one point.

The Warriors missed the control of injured five-eighth Blake Green while they also lacked direction for much of the second half without hooker Issac Luke, who exited with an injury.

The Storm crossed at the start and finish of the first half, when halfback Jahrome Hughes exposed defensive mistakes from Warriors centre Solomone Kata.

Kata's opposite Chambers scored from the only line break of the opening spell, storming 50m off a Hughes short ball in the third minute.

Hughes' cross-kick was met by Suliasi Vunivalu on the stroke of halftime and he kept Kata at bay with a fend.

Gerard Beale scored the only Warriors try, when winger David Fusitu'a also soared to claim a cross-kick.

The hosts went close soon after the break through Kata, who was penalised for a double movement.

The Storm closed ranks and pulled clear through penalties to Cameron Smith in the 56th and 78th minutes before repelling a late Warriors attack.

It was the Warriors' sixth-straight loss to the Storm, leaving the Kiwi outfit eighth and under pressure from the in-form Wests Tigers in ninth, four points back.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

00:15
2
Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.

Watch: Warriors blow final chance for game-tying miracle after rookie's brain explosion

00:15
3
Gerard Beale finished off a strange play from his winger to score.

As it happened: Composed Storm keep Warriors at bay in second half to take hard-earned win in Auckland

00:44
4
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:14
5
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update