Watch: Videobomb! Brodie Kane interrupts Super Rugby preview with giant Manu Vatuvei cutout

Breakfast's Brodie Kane has made her love for Manu Vatuvei clear once again, interrupting 1 NEWS' Super Rugby preview with a giant cutout of the Warriors star's face.
As Stephen Stuart and Guy Heveldt sat down to record their show, Brodie can be seen in the background with the giant cutout, lurking increasingly close to the camera before lifting it up into shot.
The Warriors winger and all-time leading try-scorer will be honoured by the club before their match against the Penrith Panthers later tonight, before departing to English Super League side Salford.
