Watch: Under-pressure Shaun Johnson on fire as Sharks snap five-match losing streak

AAP
Cronulla coach John Morris has praised under-fire stars Shaun Johnson and Josh Dugan after they inspired the Sharks to a drought-breaking 16-14 win over North Queensland.

Both of the club's marquee men have come under heavy scrutiny over the last month-and-a-half as the Sharks' season, which promised so much, looked in danger of coming to a spluttering halt.

The Sharks came from 14-4 down to break a five-game losing streak and provisionally move level with eight-placed Newcastle on 18 points.

Johnson came into the game having had the finger pointed at him after the side failed to land the killer blow during a string of close losses.

Four of those five defeats were by two points or less and Johnson's game management was questioned as well as his goalkicking.

But he came away with two try assists - including throwing a lovely ball for Dugan's crucial 65th minute four-pointer, which got his side back in the game.

"The last couple of weeks we hadn't had any good ball in attack. Last week we had two tackles inside the Warriors' 20 metre line," Morris said.

"It's pretty hard to set up tries when you're not down that end of the field.

"We were a different story tonight, we worked real hard to get out of our end, get to our kicks, make them start their sets on their tryline.

"Shaun was responsible for where we finished our sets. If we can play the way we want to play and get a bit more ball down the other end of the field, you'll see Shaun Johnson come to life."

The Kiwis star responded to his critics in the best way possible as the Sharks beat the Cowboys 16-14. Source: SKY
