Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Warriors playmaker Kieran Foran has spoken publicly for the first time since joining the New Zealand NRL club.

He joined his new team-mates at the team's season launch in Auckland this morning, speaking on stage about his transition from Sydney to this side of the Tasman.

Foran, 26, said it has been a positive move for him returning home to New Zealand.

"It has been great, it is a breath of fresh air I've really needed it," said Foran.

"It's great to get out of Sydney and come home to see my extended family and getting back to my roots; being around big love and to start fresh at a new club."

The troubled league star had his one-year NRL contract registered by the game's governing body last week.

"The boys have made me feel welcome from the get go. Obviously all Kiwis are like that, it's just one big family and it's no different at the Warriors.

"I knew a few of the boys from the Kiwis side but I got to know everyone fairly quick and I’m really enjoying my time so far."

The former Kiwis playmaker was released from a lucrative long-term deal with the Parramatta Eels last year in July due to personal reasons.

A connection to Sydney-based gambling figure Eddie Hayson, who has been implicated in Australian match-fixing allegations, had also raised the NRL's ire.

Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.