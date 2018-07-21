 

Watch: Tongan wrecking-ball Andrew Fifita barges through Raiders to open scoring for Sharks

Cronulla have left Canberra's finals hopes hanging by a thread and boosted their own top-four chances with a controversial 28-24 NRL defeat of the Raiders.

The Cronulla prop was at his best in his side's 28-24 win over Canberra.
Source: SKY

After the Sharks led 22-6 at the break, Canberra centre Joey Leilua crossed twice to narrow the gap to four early in the second half before Cronulla were awarded a contentious try in the 57th minute.

As Cronulla spread the ball right, the ball brushed past the upper arm of centre Jesse Ramien, which appeared to prompt touch judge Rick MacFarlane to put up his flag despite no one crossing the sideline.

Referee Gerard Sutton then put the whistle to his mouth - at which point the Raiders' defence stopped - but didn't blow it, allowing Sione Katoa to cross and make it 28-18.

The play was sent to the bunker as a no-try for a possible Ramien knock-on, but none was found and the on-field call was overturned.

Raiders fullback Brad Abbey was then denied a try with 10 minutes to go as Canberra looked to mount a comeback despite the ball appearing to have been thrown backwards.

Jordan Rapana then crossed with three minutes to play, but the Sharks held on to win after having 60 per cent of the ball.

The result moves the Sharks to 26 competition points after they entered the round in sixth spot, and in a position to push for a top-four finish with the softest run home of the teams around them.

Canberra can now likely afford only one more loss this year after entering the weekend four points behind Brisbane, with five games still to play against top- eight teams.

Valentine Holmes and Wade Graham were earlier superb for the Sharks as they enjoyed 67 per cent of possession in the first half, although the latter injured his groin at halftime and did not return.

The pair scored crucial tries just before the break after Cronulla looked as if they were going to carry only a six-point advantage into halftime.

This was despite the Sharks having all the ball and at one stage playing against a 12-man team, with Rapana sin-binned.

Holmes also finished the night with three linebreaks and one try-saving tackle on Josh Hodgson, and Andrew Fifita and Ramien crossed in the first half.

