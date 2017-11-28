 

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate joined their teammates dancing on their Auckland hotel balcony last night, celebrating with hundreds of their loyal fans who were singing beautifully in unison below.

The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.
Source: Facebook/ Tonganow - Online Community for Tongans

After Tonga lost to England 20-18 in their semi-final on Saturday at Mount Smart, their Auckland fans turned out for the second night in a row, in the city's CBD last night, to protest over the way the match ended, and to show their support for their team.

Taumalolo was even moved to throw his playing boots to the gathered supporters, with his tournament now over.

The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.
Source: Konrad Hurrell / Instagram

The 24-year-old told 1 NEWS after Saturday's loss in Auckland he doesn't regret his decision to commit to Tonga for this year's tournament after he sensationally made the call days before the New Zealand Kiwis announced their World Cup squad.

There is nothing like family to pick you up when you are town, like Taumalolo discovered after his side lost to England on Saturday.
Source: Facebook: Faaki Tuanaki

"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

The last members of the team team have left Auckland this afternoon to head back to Tonga, where they will be welcomed at Fua'amotu International Airport, near Nuku'alofa, before being honoured in a special ceremony by the Tongan King tomorrow.

1 NEWS will have video of their arrival in Tonga and tomorrow's event in Tonga, when they happen.

