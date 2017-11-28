Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate joined their teammates dancing on their Auckland hotel balcony last night, celebrating with hundreds of their loyal fans who were singing beautifully in unison below.

After Tonga lost to England 20-18 in their semi-final on Saturday at Mount Smart, their Auckland fans turned out for the second night in a row, in the city's CBD last night, to protest over the way the match ended, and to show their support for their team.

Taumalolo was even moved to throw his playing boots to the gathered supporters, with his tournament now over.

The 24-year-old told 1 NEWS after Saturday's loss in Auckland he doesn't regret his decision to commit to Tonga for this year's tournament after he sensationally made the call days before the New Zealand Kiwis announced their World Cup squad.

"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

The last members of the team team have left Auckland this afternoon to head back to Tonga, where they will be welcomed at Fua'amotu International Airport, near Nuku'alofa, before being honoured in a special ceremony by the Tongan King tomorrow.