Watch: Tonga stars leave Kangaroos winger limping after monster four-man tackle

Kangaroos winger Dane Gagai will definitely remember his side's 34-16 win over Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, absolutely clobbered in a huge four man tackle.

With his side holding a healthy lead in the second half of the historic clash, Gagai looked to be on the end of an Australian attack, attempting to go over in the corner for a try.

Instead, the winger was met by a four man wall, containing the likes of Will Hopoate, Daniel Tupou, Michael Jennings and Ben Murdoch-Masila.