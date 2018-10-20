 

Watch: Tonga stars leave Kangaroos winger limping after monster four-man tackle

Kangaroos winger Dane Gagai will definitely remember his side's 34-16 win over Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, absolutely clobbered in a huge four man tackle.

With his side holding a healthy lead in the second half of the historic clash, Gagai looked to be on the end of an Australian attack, attempting to go over in the corner for a try.

Instead, the winger was met by a four man wall, containing the likes of Will Hopoate, Daniel Tupou, Michael Jennings and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

The hit was so hard, that Gagai was left needing help from the physio to get back on his feet for the rest of the match.

Dane Gagai needed medical attention after this huge hit against Tonga. Source: SKY
