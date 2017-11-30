 

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

Mate Ma'a Tonga star Konrad Hurrell has proudly displayed the medal awarded by King Tupou IV and Queen Nanasipau'u Vaea last night, as he and his teammates received a royal welcome home after their Rugby League World Cup heroics.

Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.
Source: Instagram/Konrad Hurrell

Posting on Instagram, a beaming Hurrell presented his medal, also posing with his grandmother and father.

"What an honour to receive this medal from our Queen," he said.

Hurrell then panned his camera to reveal his grandmother and his father, overjoyed at their son and grandson's achievement.

More vision from Mate Ma'a Tonga

The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
Source: Instagram/davidfusitua
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.
Source: Instagram/ davidfusitua
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.
Source: 1 NEWS
'Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.
Source: 1 NEWS

