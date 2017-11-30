Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

Mate Ma'a Tonga star Konrad Hurrell has proudly displayed the medal awarded by King Tupou IV and Queen Nanasipau'u Vaea last night, as he and his teammates received a royal welcome home after their Rugby League World Cup heroics.

Posting on Instagram, a beaming Hurrell presented his medal, also posing with his grandmother and father.

"What an honour to receive this medal from our Queen," he said.

Hurrell then panned his camera to reveal his grandmother and his father, overjoyed at their son and grandson's achievement.