Watch: Tonga captain watches YouTube clips of Jason Taumalolo to get pumped for games

Mate Ma'a Tonga captain Sika Manu has made a surprising admission ahead of facing Australia at Mt Smart tomorrow night, saying he watches YouTube clips of star forwards Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita to get in the mood for a match.

With Tonga to face the Kangaroos for the very first time in a Test match tomorrow, the Pacific nation have been buoyed by the decisions of Taumalolo and Fifita to represent the nation if their heritage, rather than that of their birth.

Speaking to media in Auckland today though, captain Manu spoke of the influence of the pair on his side, including himself.

"I watch a bit of YouTube of Andrew and Jason, just to get a bit of motivation to get up for my club games," he began.

"It's crazy to see what they're doing for our country."

Manu then elaborated on what kind of material he's been watching.

"I just like to watch Jason and Andrew running the ball, doing some damage in the NRL.