 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Tonga captain watches YouTube clips of Jason Taumalolo to get pumped for games

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Mate Ma'a Tonga captain Sika Manu has made a surprising admission ahead of facing Australia at Mt Smart tomorrow night, saying he watches YouTube clips of star forwards Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita to get in the mood for a match.

With Tonga to face the Kangaroos for the very first time in a Test match tomorrow, the Pacific nation have been buoyed by the decisions of Taumalolo and Fifita to represent the nation if their heritage, rather than that of their birth.

Speaking to media in Auckland today though, captain Manu spoke of the influence of the pair on his side, including himself.

"I watch a bit of YouTube of Andrew and Jason, just to get a bit of motivation to get up for my club games," he began.

"It's crazy to see what they're doing for our country."

Manu then elaborated on what kind of material he's been watching.

"I just like to watch Jason and Andrew running the ball, doing some damage in the NRL.

"Mostly the bump-offs. Jason and Andrew are the most dominant attackers in the NRL, I'm sure there's some of the other boys who do the same as me as well."

Sika Manu says clips of Taumalolo bumps-offs get him in the mood for a match. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Usain Bolt
'Not enough in 100 years' - Rival coach slams Usain Bolt's A-League experiment
2
England rugby coach Eddie Jones
'This is not new territory' - Eddie Jones unfazed by impending England sacking
3
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
4
Azhar Ali made his way back to the pavillion after this bit of stupidity against Australia.
Watch: Clueless Pakistan batsmen left dumbfounded in most ridiculous run-out of all time
5
Alexander Flores
'I'm going to knock him out': Meet Joseph Parker's next opponent, Alexander 'the Great' Flores
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives.

League fans sell out Auckland's Mt Smart stadium for Tonga-Australia clash
Players of Tonga bow to their supporters after the match. 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final, England v Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Criticism over taxpayer funding for MPs' trip to Mate Ma'a Tonga match
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
01:17
Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend.

Kangaroos 'definitely have to step up' to avoid historic defeat to Tonga