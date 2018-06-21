Watch: Toa Samoa, Fiji Bati stars join arms and sing beautiful hymn ahead of Pacific Test showdowns

Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati trained against each yesterday in Sydney today as they prepare for their Pacific rugby league Tests on Saturday at Campbelltown Stadium.

In a great sign of sportsmanship the rugby league players linked arms in prayer and sang a hymn during their training session.

Fiji take on Papua New Guinea before Samoa look to get payback against Tonga after they lost their last fixture 32-18 in November last year during the pools stages of the Rugby League World Cup tournament.