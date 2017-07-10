Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving

Veteran Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei has been released from his contract to link up with English Super League club Salford.

The former Kiwis international was originally contracted until the end of the 2018 NRL season but asked for an early release in order to join the English club and experience playing in Europe.

Affectionately dubbed "The Beast" by supporters, the winger has been a fan favourite at Mt Smart Stadium for over a decade, but has been restricted to just one NRL appearance in 2017 after a number of injuries.

“Manu is a club legend,” Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly but after years of fantastic service to the Vodafone Warriors, he’s decided the time is right to head overseas and we didn’t want to stand in his way."