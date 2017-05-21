 

Watch: They've done it again! Panthers embarrass Knights with 30-point second half blitzing to snatch unlikely comeback win

Penrith have overcome another slow start - and the loss of half their spine - to score a 30-20 NRL win over Newcastle and claim consecutive victories for the first time in 2017.

The Knights are the latest team to be stunned by a resilient second half performance from Penrith.
Source: SKY

A week after giving up a 28-6 halftime lead before beating the Warriors, the Panthers again looked dead and buried when they went into the sheds down 14-0 this afternoon.

However this time Penrith had to climb off the canvas with just 15 fit players after five-eighth Bryce Cartwright (leg) joined Peter Wallace (groin) on the sideline soon after the break.

Wallace's injury could have major ramifications for the NSW State of Origin team, which appeared set to include the Panthers hooker for the first time since 2008.

But the injuries failed to deter the visitors from stealing a win at McDonald Jones Stadium as they crossed for four-straight tries in a gritty second-half comeback.

It was a far cry from the team that were devoid of patience in the first half, continuing a trend of poor starts that has resulted in a combined 88-8 scoreline over the past five weeks.

Panthers coach Anthony Griffin was delighted his team refused to wave the white flag.

"I like about what we're doing at the moment is we're not lying down. At halftime again we just spoke about winning the game and how were going to win it," he said.

"It came back to really simple things as a team, and the team pulling even tighter together than what we were in the first half, and we did that.

"There's no easy way to win a game - we need to find a better way - but the team we got at the moment's really learning how to win."

Skipper Matt Moylan started the comeback when he latched onto a Trent Merrin offload in the 49th minute to score, which was soon followed by Leilani Latu's try from close range.

James Tamou gave Penrith the lead when he picked up a loose pass to barge over, before Moylan completed his first career try double from Dane Gagai's in-goal error to seal the win.

Knights coach Nathan Brown said his team needed to learn how to regain momentum.

"I was just disappointed that we didn't find a way to complete one or two good ball sets, stick to the plan which worked so well in the first half and regain some sort of momentum," he said.

"That was the most disappointing thing, but that's where we are at the minute."

In front 13,319 fans, the Knights picked up from where they left off in last week's upset win over Canberra when they dominated the ruck in a comprehensive first-half performance.

The home side raced to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes on the back of tries to Brock Lamb and Daniel Saifiti, both of which were scored off short passes from close range.

