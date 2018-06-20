Watch: 'These guys are crazy, they're nuts – no helmets or pads' - Denver Broncos cheerleaders promote Kiwis Test

The NFL's Denver Broncos cheerleaders are promoting the Kiwis and England Test on Sunday, trying to sway the American punters to check out the "crazy" sport of rugby league.

Sports Authority Field's official Twitter account posted a short promotional video of two Denver cheerleaders endorsing the Test.

"Rugby league football is coming to Denver," said one cheerleader.

"These guys are crazy, they're nuts – no helmets or pads."

The footage showed Kiwis stars like Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris who are not available to play in the Test, with the video also featuring Simon Mannering who announced his retirement from international duties earlier this month.

"And they hit hard – they kick, they pass and they're fast.

"This is football like you have never seen."