 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga's head coach Kristian Woolf was baffled as to why officials didn't check with the Television Match Official to see whether his prop Andrew Fifita had scored at the death of Tonga's Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland against England tonight.

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fifita looked to have scored the match winner with the final play of the match, only for the referee to rule a knock-on.

Woolf said he wasn't sure whether his front rower had scored.

"When the game was on the line, I don't know if it was a try or not because I haven't seen it again," said Woolf.

The Tongan coach believes the final play of the game should have been reviewed with what was at stake.

"I would have thought that in those circumstances there is no way in the world that you don't have look at it.

"That really surprises me."

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Source: SKY

It appeared the ball was stripped in a one-on-one by English second-rower Elliott Whitehead, rather than knocked on - allowing Fifita to continue.

But Fifita was called back by referee Matt Cecchin.

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium and will face Australia in the final next week in Brisbane.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

00:35
3
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

00:35
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Fifita turned away from the Australian Kangaroos to represent Tonga at this year's RLWC tournament.

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 