Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Mate Ma'a Tonga's head coach Kristian Woolf was baffled as to why officials didn't check with the Television Match Official to see whether his prop Andrew Fifita had scored at the death of Tonga's Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland against England tonight.

Fifita looked to have scored the match winner with the final play of the match, only for the referee to rule a knock-on.

Woolf said he wasn't sure whether his front rower had scored.

"When the game was on the line, I don't know if it was a try or not because I haven't seen it again," said Woolf.

The Tongan coach believes the final play of the game should have been reviewed with what was at stake.

"I would have thought that in those circumstances there is no way in the world that you don't have look at it.

"That really surprises me."

It appeared the ball was stripped in a one-on-one by English second-rower Elliott Whitehead, rather than knocked on - allowing Fifita to continue.

But Fifita was called back by referee Matt Cecchin.