Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.
Shaun Johnson takes a cheeky stab at NZ's other rugby code after re-signing today.
The Kiwi playmaker has signed a two-year extension with the club which seems him remain at the club until the end of 2019.
sport

