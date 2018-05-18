 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Superhuman David Fusitu'a comes up with another sideline special for Warriors

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors have pushed Parramatta's NRL season towards a state of disrepair, coming over the top of the Eels to win 24-14 at ANZ Stadium.

The winger added to his status as the NRL's deadliest finisher against the Eels in Sydney.
Source: SKY

After the Warriors led 12-2 at the break, Parramatta looked like getting their year back on track when they crossed twice to build a 14-12 lead with 19 minutes to play.

But they let the match slip just eight minutes later when Mitchell Moses misfielded an awkward Blake Green kick, allowing Warriors utility Jazz Tevaga to scoop up the ball and score.

Crucially, it came off the back of a Moses penalty for a leg pull, just as the Eels looked to be in control of the tempo and the Warriors pinned in their own end.

Moses - pushing for NSW State of Origin selection - was good for the Eels early in the second half as he played the ball more directly before the crucial back- to-back plays.

Warriors Hooker Issac Luke scurried over from dummy-half to put the match beyond doubt with six minutes to play.

With 12 wins the likely minimum cut-off for a finals spot, the pre-season contenders need 10 victories from their last 13 matches to have any chance of playing finals football.

They will also finish the round at the bottom of the ladder for a 10th- consecutive week, with just two wins to their name.

The loss might also have come at a significant cost to off-contract veteran Beau Scott. He limped from the field with a knee injury midway through the second half.

The Warriors' victory ensures they will remain in the top four - a position they haven't relinquished all season.

With star halfback Shaun Johnson still out with a knee injury, youngster Mason Lino again impressed in the No.7 jersey as he set up both of their first-half tries.

Lino first put winger David Fusitu'a over for a miraculous mid-air effort in the 12th minute off the back of a quick ball to his outside.

He kicked across field nine minutes later for Ken Maumalo, who found Peta Hiku to brush past George Jennings to score.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The winger added to his status as the NRL's deadliest finisher against the Eels in Sydney.

Warriors resist Eels' second half fightback to pick up hard earned win in Sydney

00:14
2
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

00:14
3
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

00:14
4
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Hurricanes fail to convince against plucky Reds on way to 10th consecutive victory

01:54
5
Opening later this year, the Nga Puna Wai sporting complex will give Canterbury athletes a place to call home.

Christchurch athletes ready for world class facility after seven-year wait

00:14
The winger added to his status as the NRL's deadliest finisher against the Eels in Sydney.

Warriors resist Eels' second half fightback to pick up hard earned win in Sydney

The Warriors held out for a determined 24-14 victory over Parramatta at ANZ Stadium.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 