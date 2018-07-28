 

Watch: Super League star nails game-winning penalty goal after full-time hooter - from 55m out

Yesterday's Super League contest between St Helens and Warrington ended in dramatic fashion thanks to the boot of Danny Richardson.

St Helens clawed their way back from an 8-0 halftime deficit to tie the scores at 12-12 in yesterday's match and after surviving three drop-goal attempts by Warrington in the final moments, were given a chance to pull off a miracle with a penalty inside their own half.

Up stepped Richardson from 55 metres out with the full-time hooter already gone.

The English half nailed the kick with metres to spare, sending the crowd at Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens into euphoria as the winners dog-piled their hero on the field.

"It's outstanding for a young kid to have the confidence to step up and kick it," his coach, Justin Holbrook, said of the 21-year-old's kick, which put the Saints ahead for the first and only time.

"He's everything you want in a young player, you want them to back themselves and he gets it done."

With the win, St Helens finished the regular season 10 points clear of their next closest rival, Wigan, at the top of the table heading into the Super 8s.

Ste Helens' Danny Richardson slotted the goal from inside his own half to beat Warrington 14-12. Source: SKY
