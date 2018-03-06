 

League


Watch: Super League rivalry turns ugly with red cards issued for brutal swinging arm and foolish head-butt

SKY

Hull FC and Warrington were both reduced to 12 men for two foolish acts in the heated affair.
Source: SKY

00:30
1
Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.

Watch: Ex-All Black Colin Slade delivers monstrous fend on his way to rampaging Top 14 try

00:15
2
Nemanja Matic capped a sensational three-goal comeback with his finish from outside the box.

Watch: Man United's long-range injury-time stunner breaks Crystal Palace hearts in the EPL

01:12
3
After years of struggles with alcohol, the rugby star wants to help others avoid making the same mistakes.

Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

00:22
4
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:17
5
Wiggins allegedly used a banned corticosteroid to enhance his performance, a parliamentary committee said in a report.

Bradley Wiggins under fire amid allegations he used PEDs to win 2012 Tour de France

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:12
Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

Ms Ardern was met by her father and niece as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.


04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.


 
